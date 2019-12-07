



Italian post-industrial duo Kill Your Boyfriend has released a new music video for “Elizabeth,” the band’s latest seven-inch single. Directed by Blau!, the video follows in the tradition of Italian Giallo horror classics directed by Dario Argento, Mario Bava, and Pupi Avati as it depicts a woman succumbing to hallucinations that gradually send her to madness; as her affection – “morbid obsession,” as referred to by the band – for her lover intensifies, so do the hallucinations, personified by Kill Your Boyfriend band members Matteo Bordin and Antonio Angeli.







The Elizabeth single was released via Depths Records on Friday, November 29, and is available to purchase both digitally and as a seven-inch transparent red vinyl limited to 300 copies. The B-side to the single features a remix of “Elizabeth” by Preoccupations’ Danny Christ. In addition, Kill Your Boyfriend will be embarking on a series of tour dates beginning today in Palermo, Italy; further dates include Catania and Avellino, followed by a series of U.K. dates beginning at the end of January. A full listing of live dates can be found on the band’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)