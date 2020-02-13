



TurnStyle Films has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Don’t Fall In Love with Yourself, a documentary exploring the life of artist Justin Pearson, directed by Jon Nix. A leading figure in the San Diego punk scene for nearly 30 years and the founder of Three One G Records, Pearson’s prolific and varied career has seen him rising to a cult celebrity status, with the documentary taking an in-depth look at “a career made out of blood, sweat, and spit.” Featuring interviews with band mates and fellow rabble rousers like Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Dead Cross), Eric Paul (Mr. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Arab On Radar), Gabe Serbian (The Locust, Retox), Molly Neuman (Lookout! Records, Bratmobile), and more, Don’t Fall In Love with Yourself includes controversial and never-before-seen footage sourced from numerous VHS and mini-DV tapes recorded over the past three decades. A full-length cut has been completed, with the Kickstarter campaign going towards funding for the final edit, travel and filming schedules to shoot more interviews and cover more B-Roll footage in Spring 2020, as well as insurance, audio mixing and mastering, marketing, and festival submissions. Additional information can be found on the campaign page.







Since his first appearances in 1991, Pearson has been creating music in genres as diverse as punk, hip-hop, metal, industrial, and all points in between; as a vocalist and bassist, he has been a member of such influential bands as Swing Kids, The Locust, Dead Cross, Planet B, and Pigface, as well as collaborating with the likes of Martin Atkins, Asia Argento, Karen O, Nick Zinner, and more. He is the published author of two biographical books – From the Graveyard of the Arousal Industry , which chronicles his life from childhood to the book’s publication in 2010, and How to Lose Friends and Irritate People , describing his experiences in the EDM scene of 2011.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)