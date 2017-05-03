Khost to release third album in June





Khost – the Birmingham based death industrial/doom project of Andy Swan (Iroha, Final) and Damian B (Carthage, Gauge, Techno Animal) – will release a third full-length album, Governance, on UK experimental label Cold Spring Records. Produced and mixed by the band and mastered by Attrition’s Martin Bowes at his Cage Studio, Governance continues Khost’s fascination with detachment and dissonance, exploring “the exertion of wills that are not your own, and upon the ways to detect and trace the outlines of the presence(s) that may exert these daily wills upon you, day by day.” The duo, who has toured with Godflesh and Conan, tapped into the dark, frozen heart of the winter of 2016/17, which brought unease, illness, and a near death experience to conjure an album described as “a hinterland of low resolution transmissions interspersed with broad concrete columns of distortion that loom suddenly from the dim landscape,” “like driving at night with your spirituality asleep at the wheel.” Oxbow’s Eugene Robinson lends a spoken word passage to the track “Cloudbank Mausoleum” while cellist Jo Quail contributes a guest performance on “Defraction.” A remix of Tel Aviv artist Adrian Stainburner’s “Coven” closes the album. Governance will be released in CD and digital formats on June 16, with a vinyl edition to follow.

Khost

Facebook, Bandcamp

Cold Spring

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)