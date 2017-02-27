kETvECTOR to release long-awaited sophomore album





Having made its debut in 2008 with The Infinite Regress, kETvECTOR – the project formed by Bahntier:// members Justin Bennett (Skinny Puppy / ASKEW) and Stefano Rossello – will be released the long-awaited follow-up, titled Fig. 23 on March 24. Featuring guest performances by such renowned figures as Nivek Ogre (Skinny Puppy / ohGr), Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy (My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult), Edward Ka-Spel (The Legendary Pink Dots / The Tear Garden), and Ryan Wildstar and Doriandra Smith (EXP), among others, the album is described by the band as “a dreamlike journey evoking surreal cinematic atmospheres,” with a stylistic melange of trip-hop inspired psychedelia, jazzy noir, and experimental noise. Now available for pre-order via the Rustblade website, Fig. 23 will be available in CD, digital, a vinyl edition limited to 299, and a box set version limited to only 23.

kETvECTOR was born out of several jam and electronic improvisational sessions between Bennett and Rossello, with the first album resulting from recordings made by the duo in 2007 after Bennett’s stint as the touring drummer for Skinny Puppy. Based in Los Angeles, Bennett’s other credits as a live drummer, musician, and producer include Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy, My Life with the Thrill kill Kult, EXP, Rozz Williams, and Professional Murder Music.

kETvECTOR

Facebook

Justin Bennett

Website

Rustblade

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)