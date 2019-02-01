Kælan Mikla begins European tour, releases new music video





Icelandic electro/post-punk band Kælan Mikla has released a video for the song “Draumadís” via Cvlt Nation off of the album Nótt Eftir Nótt. Director Logi Hilmarsson worked closely with the band to create a darkly comedic narrative built on surrealist imagery inspired by Italian horror films of the ’60s and ’70s. Referring to the video as “mostly a comedy” and praising the band’s “very clear vision” of image and fun ideas, Hilmarsson comments, “I tried to keep up with them and bring some of my concepts to create a short surreal narrative set in a place where occult rituals are used as technology and human sacrifice has unusual results.”







Nótt Eftir Nótt was released on November 9, 2018 via Artoffact Records. Kælan Mikla recently played Iceland Airwaves, Robert Smith’s Meltdown Fest, and Roadburn Festival, and is currently touring Europe with Some Ember. The tour began on January 31 in Malmo, Sweden and will continue until March 1 in Krakow, Poland; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.





Kælan Mikla

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)