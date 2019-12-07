



Although it has been two years since we’ve heard from Orlando industrial/rock collective K.P. Riot Brigade, founder Dana James Presson hasn’t been entirely quiet as his most recent endeavor was composing the score for Australian supernatural action/horror movie Bite Club. But now, the silence is broken with the release of the new single from K.P. Riot Brigade, “Destroyer,” which features a guest vocal performance from fellow industrial/metal rabble rouser KLANK Diolosa. Scalding distorted guitars and abrasive electronic drones set to a barrage of marching percussion serve as the backdrop to Diolosa’s and Presson’s chantlike howls, evoking a ritualistic atmosphere that eventually breaks down into a pensive and hollow piano in the coda, proving that K.P. Riot Brigade remains as diverse as ever. “Destroyer” is available now on Bandcamp, marking the first new release from the band since the October 2017 Machines on Blast “The Devil Made Me Do It” RemiXXX of “Violence With a Halo,” a track originally featured on the 2016 self-titled debut from K.P. Riot Brigade; among that album’s many contributors were the likes of MINISTRY members Sin Quirin, Cesar Soto, Mandi Martyr, and Aaron Rossi, Jared Louche (Chemlab), Evan Mitchell (Machines on Blast), Riggs (Scum of the Earth), and Marc Olivier (ex-Chemlab, PRUDE). A second K.P. Riot Brigade album is currently in the works.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)