Justin Warfield's Dream Club releases first single from upcoming debut





Dream Club, the Los Angeles psych/rock project headed by She Wants Revenge’s Justin Warfield, has unveiled a new single and corresponding lyric video, titled “California Dreams or the Head-Trip Scene.” This marks the band’s first release from the upcoming debut album, intended to evoke “the spirits of the canyons, beachers, hills, valleys, and alleys” of the band’s native California. The song was produced and recorded by Warfield, with mixing by Brian Scheuble and mastered by Paul Logus.

Also featuring musicians like vocalist/percussionist Stefanie King Warfield, guitarist Jamie Arentzen (American Hi-Fi), bassist Gianni Garofalo (One Inch Punch, The Justin Warfield Supernaut), and drummer/vocalist Justin “Dusty” Rocherole (The Green and Yellow TV), Dream Club began in 2013 as a series of late night jams and songwriting, eventually playing shows all across Califonia, including residencies in Ojai. Dream Club’s self-titled debut album is set for release in May.











Dream Club

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)