



With both musical and stylistic irreverence more a way of life for this artist, Justin ‡ Symbol has unleashed a double-hitter to close 2019 out. First to appear on November 1 was his latest album under his solo moniker, titled C A N D Y M A N, on which Symbol “threw the rule book aside of what people think I am supposed to be” to create what he calls “the soundtrack to my version of the apocalypse.” With elements of disparate styles of industrial, techno, witch house, and even trap, Symbol focuses these dark musical styles into a colorfully psychedelic and sexually charged record that asks, “Why should the end of the world be boring?” Adorning the album are guest appearances by VoKillz and Angel Nightmare on “Trash Fire,” which was showcased as a single/EP release in August, along with DJ Swamp appearing on the latest single “Mothra,” as well as “Gummy Worm,” which was also originally featured on the Trash Fire EP. C A N D Y M A N is now available in digital formats via Bandcamp.











Less than a week after on November 7, The God Bombs – the band comprised of Symbol, Jabbath Roa, and Edrick Subervi – released the long-awaited deluxe edition of the 2018 HEX debut, titled HEXED: HEX Deluxe. Originally an EP of five tracks, the deluxe version adds 10 tracks to bring HEXED to a full-length album more than a year-and-a-half after the first version. Subsequent to the first HEX EP, The God Bombs released the HEX Live album and DVD chronicling the trio’s performances as an opener on MINISTRY’s AmeriKKKant tour in 2018. Like Symbol’s C A N D Y M A N, The God Bombs’ album features DJ Swamp on the track “Burn.” HEXED: Hex Deluxe is available digitally via Bandcamp.





Justin ‡ Symbol

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

The God Bombs

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

DJ Swamp

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)