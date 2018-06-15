Juno Reactor unveils second single, music video from The Mutant Theatre





“I always wanted to have a big show, a Barbarella meets Pan’s Labyrinth tableau with a sci-fi edge, set to trance and psy-trance music,” states Juno Reactor’s Ben Watkins. With his latest release, due out on June 22 via Metropolis Records, titled Juno Reactor – The Mutant Theatre, he takes the eminent electronic project closer toward achieving that vision. Originally named for a stage show Watkins conceived for the 2016 Ozora Festival, which featured Russian performance groups Agnivo and Stigma Show, the project’s first single, “Mutant Land” was released in September, with the second single preceding the album now available. Having made its premiere on PopMatters, the Dima Terem directed music video for “Let’s Turn On” ups the ante of hyperkinetic visuals, inspired by the LED wifi controlled costumes utilized by Stigma. Designed by the groupe’s Sasha, Watkins refers to the visual as “a trancification of my love for ’70s disco, a fusion of my musical style and tastes.” The track features Shpongle vocalist Michelle Adamson, with Watkins further commenting that he loves her “very British voice,” and that her presence on the song plays “to that larger than life spectacle that I had imagined.”











In addition, Juno Reactor will be performing a series of dates throughout Europe, beginning on June 27 in Tuzia Beach, Romania and continuing until August 6 in Siófok, Hungary. Subseqeuntly, Watkins and co. will perform on August 11 in Las Vegas at the internationally renowned DefCon 26 event at Caesar’s Palace, stating that “We’re so thrilled that we’ll finally be bringing the show to the home of its inspiration.” Juno Reactor will then perform in Brazil on August 8 and then later in November as part of the Orion Festival. A full listing of Juno Reactor live dates can be found on the band’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)