Juno Reactor releases first single from new project





“Our world will be never be quite the same again.” The latest evolution of trance pioneer Ben Watkins’ Juno Reactor project, Juno Reactor & The Mutant Theater, has released “Our World,” the first single from the upcoming full length debut album, Mutant Land. The offshoot grew from a performance at 2016’s Ozora Festival featuring Russian performance groups Agnivo and Stigma Show alongside Juno Reactor‘s signature cinematic and tribal sound to create a spectacular audio/visual phenomenon. For fans wanting to immerse themselves in the full sensory experience, the group will play three European festival dates as Juno Reactor & The Mutant Theater starting July 8 at Lublin, Poland’s East of Culture Festival. Juno Reactor will play an additional nine conventional festival shows between August 11 and November 18; a full listing of dates can be found on the Juno Reactor website. Mutant Land is due out via Metropolis Records in September of 2017.









Juno Reactor & The Mutant Theatre – Ozora 2016 from Juno Reactor on Vimeo.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)