



With an impending tour and new album on the horizon, electro/rock sensation Julien-K has unveiled the music video for the track “Photo Voltaire” from the 2015 album California Noir – Chapter 1: Analog Beaches & Digital Cities. Directed by independent filmmaker Nicholas Gyeney under his Mirror Images LTD production company, the video features the band witnessing a cataclysmic event, starring model Caitlyn Youngblood and joined by touring drummer Galen Waling in performance footage.







Gyeney is currently on a successful film festival tour showcasing his upcoming Ultra Low; previously, he directed the 2013 revenge comedy/drama Matt’s Chance, for which Julien-K provided the soundtrack.

Julien-K is also currently running a crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming album Harmonic Disruptor; with nine days left on the campaign, the band has once again surpassed all expectations by reaching 618% of the initial goal. Perks for the campaign include clothing and other merch items, as well as gear and equipment utilized by the band, and more!





Julien-K

Website, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, SoundCloud, YouTube, Harmonic Disruptor IndieGoGo Campaign

Mirror Images LTD

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)