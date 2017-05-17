Julien-K launches latest crowdfund campaign for "future retrospective" collection





With the band’s fan base proudly demonstrating its loyalty by successfully funding three record setting campaigns in a row, the electro/rock sensation that is Julien-K embarks on a new musical adventure with an IndieGoGo campaign for Time Capsule – A Future Retrospective. Already surpassing its goal within the first 12 hours of its launch, Time Capsule will be a four CD set “with everything we’ve ever done that we don’t think is garbage!” The collection is a response to the fans that have steadfastly followed the band along its creative path over the past decade; “Specific songs like our first demos are request almost daily on all of our social sites,” states the band, “We have zero plans on using this material for anything but fulfilling our core fans’ desire to have all of the music they have been asking for, for over a decade… and even more that they didn’t know existed.” As such, Time Capsule will include a whole album of completed, never before released songs spanning the band’s career, offering a “future retrospective” of four discs totalling over 60 songs, and a unique book built into the package. Additional perks for the campaign include newly designed T-shirts, hand made posters, hand written lyrics, Skype appearances, an acoustic party and performance, and more!







Julien-K had previous conducted crowdfund campaigns for both chapters of the California Noir double album in 2015 and 2016, as well as the music video/single for “Mannequin Eyes,” with all three exceeding their respective goals between 286% and 430%!

In addition, the band will be embarking on a full-scale U.S. summer/fall tour in support of legendary industrial/rock act PIG, along with on-the-rise electro/rock act Ghostfeeder, on the Prey & Obey Tour. Tour dates can be found via the Julien-K website.









Julien-K

PIG

Ghostfeeder

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)