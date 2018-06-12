Julien-K launches crowdfunding campaign for new album, announces tour dates, and upcoming music video





Independent electro/rock band Julien-K has announced the impending release of a new music video for the single “Photo Voltaire” from the first chapter of the group’s California Noir album. Originally released in 2015, the band comments about the song that it “is very much a song about the struggle in our lives as artists – and for once, about a victory,” further addressing the devotion of Julien-K’s fan base, “All the touring, crowdfunding, fan support, and so much more that has happened for us since we gave in to total honesty and authenticity. Our fans connect with this and us. All the opportunities – it’s like the sun exploding out of nowhere in our lives.”







In addition, Julien-K is currently running a crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming full-length album Harmonic Disruptor; in true Julien-K record breaking fashion, the campaign has exceeded its goal by well over 360% at the time of this article, with a month left for fans to contribute. This follows hot on the heels of the band’s box set release of Time Capsule – A Future Retrospective, released earlier this year following a similarly successful campaign.







Finally, Julien-K will be performing throughout the U.S. this summer as the support act for the Revolution 3 Tour headlined by prominent ’90s alt. rock bands Bush and Stone Temple Pilots and legendary post-punk/hard rock band The Cult. The tour begins on July 7 in Las Vegas and continues until August 15 in Los Angeles at the Whiskey A Go Go. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.

