



Blending elements of post-industrial and electro/rock, Josie Pace has unveiled the music video for her latest single, titled “Fire.” Shot at the historic Russell Industrial Building in downtown Detroit by Pace’s producer Ken Roberts, the video conveys the song’s themes of self-doubt and anxiety through the use of ski masks to represent “how you can feel suffocated by it all, how feeling those things can make you hot with anger and frustration,” topped off with spikes, leather, studs, and other darkly fetishistic imagery for a striking effect. Pace goes on to further explain that “The choruses are the realization that the worries, insecurities, anxieties and the negativity are lies.”







Roberts began working with Pace after viewing the artist’s acoustic performance on Facebook, stating that he was “blown away” by Pace’s “raw and intimate” performance capturing a sense of “believability” that all songwriters strive for. Written by Pace primarily on guitar, Roberts’ electrified production has given her a darkly electronic sound that has seen her sharing the stage with the likes of SKOLD, Stabbing Westward, Powerman 5000, and . Over the past three years, she has released numerous singles via YouTube, Bandcamp, and Spotify, gaining acclaim for such songs as “My Mistake,” “Torn,” “Cannibals,” “‘Til the End,” and “Battleground,” along with acoustic performances and studio sessions.





