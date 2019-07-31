



Following 10 years since the death of founding member Charlie Cooper, electronic act Telefon Tel Aviv will be releasing a new album, titled Dreams Are Not Enough. Formed in 1999 by Cooper and Joshua Eustis, the band released four albums during its initial run, ending with Immolate Yourself as Cooper died two days after its release on January 20, 2009. Subsequently, Eustis served as a touring member and collaborator with the likes of Nine Inch Nails and Puscifer, as well as becoming a founding member of The Black Queen in 2015 with Steven Alexander and Greg Puciato, releasing two albums and touring extensively; although still a full-time member, Eustis was not present during the band’s late 2018 and 2019 tours as he began working on the new material for Dreams Are Not Enough. He had performed live as Telefon Tel Aviv on April 2, 2016 and released the “Something Akin to Lust” solo track in 2017. Due for release on September 27 via Ghostly International, Dreams Are Not Enough will feature nine new tracks, with the label commenting, “years of reflection and processing gradually seeded in him a desire to revive TTA and venture a forth full-length, in the spirit of what they started.” The album is now available for pre-order in CD, digital, and multiple vinyl formats on Bandcamp.





Telefon Tel Aviv

Ghostly International

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)