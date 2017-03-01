Having released his Meridian Hill debut in 2015, Jonathan Lim has teamed up with Eric Garwood – a.k.a. Iterations – for a new single in which the pair remixes Baltimore electro-pop act Red This Ever’s “Default,” originally released on that band’s 2009 Selfless album. Lim and Garwood, both former members of DC electro/rock band 23RainyDays, recreated the instrumentation to create not only a remix but a complete reinterpretation, transforming the song from its original stripped-down rock arrangment into a more uptempo version; of their approach, Garwood performed both live and sequenced drumming while Lim states that he “used a number of different synths (hardware and software, analog and digital) to combine grit and melodies with a broad sense of space.” Of the pair’s use of rock and electronic elements, Lim comments, “electronic music is as much a physical outlet as it is for listening.” The original version of the song, written by Red This Ever vocalist/programmer Roy Retrofit and remastered by Scott Radtke, is also included with the single, released on March 1 via Jade Anvil Collective. Of the song, which Retrofit had written about his deceased mother, Lim states, “The concept centered around (what I consider) the compartmentalization of relationships. In Roy’s words, we live our lives in these separate boxes and spaces – even within the same house. We go on like this even though what we’re looking for is that connection with someone else.”

The Default (Remixed & Remastered) single is now available via UK’s Juno Downloads.

Jonathan Lim

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Iterations

Twitter, SoundCloud

Jade Anvil Collective

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Red This Ever

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)