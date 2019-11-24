



After the release of three singles, John R. Mirland has at last announced the release of the debut full-length album from his new electro/EBM outlet M73, titled Tainted. Already known for his numerous projects and collaborations, including those with his LÆBEL associate Claus Larsen, M73 showcases Mirland’s skills as a singer and songwriter, set to a powerful brand of beat-driven yet melodic EBM. With a release date of November 29, Tainted was mastered by Larsen and is now available for pre-order in digital and CD formats, limited to 300 copies, via Bandcamp, with the album tracks “Dirty God” and “Lowlife” available to preview; of the three preceding singles, all of which are also available on Bandcamp, “Zeroes” and “Polarizer” are featured on the album, while “Nightfall” is not. Additionally, a music video for “Dirty God” has been released









M73

Facebook, Bandcamp

Mirland

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

LÆBEL

Website, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)