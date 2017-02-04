John Fryer collaborates with vocalist Mimi Page for latest Black Needle Noise single





Black Needle Noise, the project of acclaimed producer John Fryer, has announced the release of a new single, “Swimming Through Dreams.” Fryer – one of two constant members of seminal gothic/dream pop act This Mortal Coil and the pioneering producer of such legendary acts as Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, Clan of Xymox, Nitzer Ebb, Cocteau Twins, Cradle of Filth, HIM, and Swans, among many others – describes the project’s sound as, “music for the movies you haven’t dreamt of yet.” The track continues the project’s journey towards a full album of “a whole new level of shinier, richer, darker noise pop” one single at a time – it is considered the fourth album that This Mortal Coil never made. “Swimming Through Dreams” features ethereal vocals by Mimi Page set against Fryer’s trademark richly layered experimental sound. Page and Fryer had met through an album listening party in September of 2016 for Delerium’s latest album, Mythologie, on which Page cowrote and contributed vocals and programming to four tracks.

The single is currently available via Bandcamp, with iTunes and streaming releases to come.





