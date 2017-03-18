Jesus Complex, the project of Damon Fries, has released its first album in 10 years, marking the goth/industrial project’s return to the world of skeletons, ghosts, and undead creatures. Live a Little – Die a Little is the act’s first new album since 2007’s Greetings from the Dead, and is now available via Insane Records in CD and digital formats, with a special CD edition limited to 300 numbered copies. Jesus Complex’s first release was in 2003, I Woke Up Dead, after Damon Fries had relocated from San Francisco to Amsterdam in 1998 to escape the “extremity and hypocrisy of American culture.” Prior to that, Fries had worked as a guitarist in Boudoir and did live sound for Clan of Xymox. The first new Jesus Complex track since Greetings from the Dead was “Deaths Door,” featured on the Alfa Matrix compilation Face the Beat: Session 4, released in 2016.





Ilker Yücel