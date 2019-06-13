



Veteran Welsh goth/alt. rock act Gene Loves Jezebel – the version led by Jay Aston – has announced that it will be embarking on an extensive North American tour this summer. Beginning on July 19 in Austin, TX, the Sigma LXXXV Tour will take the band throughout the U.S. until September 8 in St. Pete, FL; joining Gene Loves Jezebel on this tour will be Modern English and The Alarm. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.

Founded in 1981 by twin brothers Jay and Michael, two incarnations of Gene Loves Jezebel currently exist following the brothers’ split in 1997; Jay Aston was the primary songwriter on the band’s Promise debut in 1983. The band also features guitarist James Stevenson, who joined in 1986 and has been a member of The Alarm since 1998, along with bassist Pete Rizzo, and drummer Chris Bell. The band’s most recent album, 2017’s Dance Underwater marked the first new material from Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel in 14 years; funded through PledgeMusic and released on the Westworld label, the album also saw the band reuniting with producer Peter Walsh, who first began working with the band on the 1986 Discover album, which was also the first to feature Stevenson and Rizzo. Michael Aston heads the U.S. based version of the band.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)