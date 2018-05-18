Jason Charles Miller announces latest solo album





Once the front man for industrial/metal band Godhead, and having long established himself as a dark country solo artist, Jason Charles Miller has announced his latest album, titled In the Wasteland. The album has been six years in the making, and is slated to feature numerous high profile guest appearances; among them are Rickey Medlocke and Peter Keys, both of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dug Pinnick from King’s X, and Charlie Starr from Blackberry Smoke, with renowned session drummer Kenny Aronoff – best known for his tenure with John Mellencamp, as well as John Fogerty and Jerry Lee Lewis – performing drums on every track. Miller has also revealed that those who pre-order the album will receive a new album track every Friday until its June 15 release date via Century Media, with today marking the record’s first track, “Hundred Pound Hammer.” Pre-orders are now available via iTunes and Amazon; the song can also be heard on YouTube.







In addition, Miller will be hosting an album release party to take place on June 19 at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA. The event will be a free all ages occasion, with Miller encouraging fans to “Come say hi and let’s celebrate this together!”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)