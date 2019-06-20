



Dark electro/industrial artist and music video director Jason Alacrity has released his latest single, the title track to his 2018 album Legion. Backed by live band mates Jordan Coon and Colin Pierce (who also co-produced and co-edited the video), “Legion” presents Alacrity’s dynamic performance and visual/directorial style, with cinematography by Nick Savander. The video comes in anticipation of Alacrity’s upcoming European tour as the opening act for Combichrist, beginning on June 24 in Bristol, U.K. and concluding on July 5 in Lyon France; a full listing of tour dates can be found on Jason Alacrity’s Facebook page.











Legion was released on May 1, 2018, marking Alacrity’s first release of new material since 2012 when he released the soundtrack to his short film Astrid. It was his work on Astrid that prompted Skinny Puppy to approach him to direct the video for “illisiT” off of the band’s 2013 album Weapon. He also directed the music videos for Combichrist’s “My Life My Rules” and “Maggots at the Party,” Stripped Polaris’ “Breathe,” as well as teaser ads for Konami’s Metal Gear Rising.





