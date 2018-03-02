Jarboe to release limited edition box set, announces new collaborative projects, European tour





In between interviews for the upcoming authorized Swans documentary and book, and an eight date European tour with Italian duo Father Murphy, singer/songwriter Jarboe has released a limited edition box set titled Artbox. The four CD set includes As Mind Dissolves As Song Begins, a deluxe version of My Delicate Beast, a live concert of The Living Jarboe from 2009, and Space Prose, an album which the artist describes as “space music” and says is best enjoyed with headphones. The set also includes a booklet, pin, art postcards, and a signed and numbered original painting, all in a black box with embossed signature.

A bevy of upcoming collaborative projects are also in the works – Blackmouth 2, a follow up to Blackmouth, is currently in production with John Bergin and Brett Smith, as well as a new EP for the Translation Loss label, who will also be releasing a vinyl edition of the Byla and Jarboe album. Jarboe hints at several additional upcoming projects for 2018 and promises more details soon.

Artbox and tour details are available at Jarboe’s website.

Jarboe

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud

Translation Loss Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)