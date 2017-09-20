The incomparable Jarboe will be beginning a European tour on Friday, September 22 in Eeklo, Belgium in support of her latest album, As Mind Dissolves As Song Begins, released in early 2017. Formerly a member of the experimental post-punk group Swans, the legendary singer is renowned for her adventurous and etheral vocal style and numerous collaborations with a wide variety of artists and styles, with her contributions to two 2016 singles from John Fryer’s Black Needle Noise project, “Vexation” and “Human,” being among the latest. Jarboe will be joined by Italian duo Father Murphy, with the tour continuing throughout the season until Novermber 3 in Porto, Portugal; a full listing of dates can be found via Jarboe’s website. Posters and vinyl EPs will be available from both acts, as well as an extremely limited number of signed, hand painted cases for As Mind Dissolves As Song Begins. Tickets are available now through Swampbooking.com.

Jarboe

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)