Jarboe collaboration with Byla from 2007 now available for the first time in vinyl





Translation Loss Records has announced the release of Viscera, a vinyl reissue of the 2007 collaboration between singer/songwriter Jarboe and ambient noise outfit Byla. Cut from the original high resolution 24-bit studio masters, this marks the first time Viscera is being made available on vinyl, with pre-orders now available via the label’s website. The record will be released on July 20 in two color variants, with the plain black edition limited to 150 copies; the second variant, limited to 100 copies, will be royal blue inside of electric blue with heavy blood red spatter. A full stream of Viscera can be heard from Popmatters ; the record is also available digitally via the Byla Bandcamp.





