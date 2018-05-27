I:Scintilla returns with a new single, music video





Chicago industrial/alt. rock group I:Scintilla has returned from a brief hiatus with a new single and music video, “Carmena Saturna.” The track offers audiences the first taste of the band’s long-awaited album, Swayed, with plans for the record to arrive in late summer, 2018. The video, directed and edited by vocalist Brittany Bindrim and filmed by Jay Patterson, is a vibrantly colorful display that was intended, as Bindrim explains, to “capture the overwhelming feeling of disorientation and overstimulation that comes with being inundated with an endless flood of information and imagery we our bombarded with on a daily basis through social media, advertising, and other outlets.”







As well, the single marks the first release from I:Scintilla’s new lineup, with Bindrim, guitarist Jim Cookas, and drummer Vince Grech now joined by bassist Dean Dunakin (Bounte, The Atomica Project) and guitarist Myles Arwine. “Carmena Saturna” is available to purchase via Bandcamp, and is available on Spotify and all other streaming services.

I:Scintilla

Website, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Alfa Matrix

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)