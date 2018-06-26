I:Scintilla releases second single from upcoming album





Following up on the “Carmena Saturna” single released in early June, I:Scintilla continues to build the anticipation for the band’s upcoming Swayed album with a second single, “Boxing Glove,” co-written by bassist Dean Dunakin. With the single now available on all streaming services, vocalist Brittany Bindrim has also created an official lyric video for the track, showcasing numerous hand-drawn animations. Produced and recorded by Greg Panciera, Swayed is due for release via Alfa Matrix on September 21, marking the first full-length album from I:Scintilla since 2010, and the first new material from the band in four years. The album will be released in a standard edition containing 10 tracks, and a special edition of 19 tracks, which includes remixes by the likes of Doganov, Iris, Angelspit, and Bounte.







I:Scintilla is also currently running a remix contest for the first single, “Carmena Saturna,” with the stems and rules to be found on the band’s website. With submissions due Monday, July 8, and five finalists to be announced the following Friday, July 13, the winning remix will be featured as the B-side of a new single to come out on August 31; all finalist remixes will be released as a special Carmena Saturna Remix Contest EP on Bandcamp, with the proceeds to be donated to Darkest Before Dawn, a Chicago/Los Angeles based non-profit devoted to suicide prevention in the nightlife restaurant and music industry.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)