IRIS to perform debut album in worldwide exclusive anniversary show





Celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the debut album’s release, U.S. synthpop act IRIS will be performing Disconnect in its entirety on September 7, 2019 at Underground Arts in Philadelphia, presented by Dracula’s Ball. The worldwide exclusive concert will feature a second set of IRIS hits and tracks from the band’s upcoming new album, Six, following an intermission, with DJ Danny Red conducting dancefloor sets in the interims. In addition, joining the duo of Reagan Jones and Andrew Sega will be original IRIS member Matt Morri, who departed from the group following Disconnect‘s release.

Tickets for the 21+ only event are onsale now via Ticketfly, IsoTank.com, and UndergroundArts.org – service charges do apply to online sales, although there is no service charge at the Underground Arts box office during shows, at the Franklin Hall box office, or at Digital Underground. A limited number of VIP meet-and-greet package are available as well, costing $79 via the Dancing Ferret Concerts website; the package includes eary access to the venue, a meet-and-greet with all three members of IRIS with selfie and photo opportunities available, as well as autographed merch. Further information can be found on the Facebook event page.

Disconnect was recorded during a five-year period after the band’s inception in 1993, seeing its release in 1999 via synthpop label A Different Drum. On the strength of such singles as “Danger Is the Shame,” “Saving Time,” “Lose In Wanting,” and the dancefloor favorite “Annie, Would I Lie to You,” the album was a hit in the scene, winning the “Best Album” and “Best Band” awards at the American Synthpop Awards in 2000. The record was re-released as Disconnect 2.0 via Infacted Recordings in 2005 with two bonus remixes. Matt Morris left IRIS after performing a series of shows, with Andrew Sega joining Reagan Jones and remaining throughout the rest of the band’s tenure; the band’s last album, Radiant was released in 2014 via Dependent Records.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)