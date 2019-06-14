



American synthpop act IRIS is ending five years of silence with a bang, not only with a special performance of the band’s debut album in September, but now with the long-awaited release of the duo’s sixth album, appropriately titled Six. With the album’s opening track, “Third Strike,” now available to preview, Six is due for release on August 23 via Dependent Records; the record will be available digitally via Bandcamp, as well as in limited 12-inch red and black vinyl editions, and a standard CD, all available via the Dependent webstore. Additionally, a deluxe edition of the album, titled Six (Luxus) is also available digitally via Bandcamp, with physical editions including a rare 36-page hardcover artbook, and he record’s seven additional tracks on a bonus disc – featuring four original tracks and remixes by Mesh, Neuroticfish, and Solar Fake.







IRIS, which now consists of Reagan Jones and Andrew Sega, will be celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the band’s debut album, Disconnect on September 7 at Underground Arts in Philadelphia, presented by Dracula’s Ball. With original member Matt Morris joining the duo onstage, the band will perform Disconnect in its entirety, followed by a set of IRIS hits and selections from Six, with DJ Danny Red’s dancefloor sets during the interim. Tickets are onsale now via Ticketfly, IsoTank.com, and UndergroundArts.org.

IRIS

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp

Dependent Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Dracula’s Ball

Website, Facebook, Facebook Event Page



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)