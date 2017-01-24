Infinite Fog reissues long out-of-print Coil/Vortex Campaign/The New Blockaders collaboration





The fabled 1984 collaboration of Coil, Vortex Campaign, and The New Blockaders will be re-released as The Melancholy Mad Tenant via Russian label Infinite Fog. The legendary album, unofficially known as Dolbied, was originally issued in an extremely limited release of 50 cassettes. This newly remastered edition is authorized by all three groups, and is the first time the collaboration has been released with no cuts on vinyl. The limited edition two LP set also contains the entire Vortex Campaign archive, including two previously unreleased tracks. A deluxe collectors edition in a wooden box, which may be mounted as wall art, is also available in extremely limited quantities. Both versions are available for pre-order now via the Infinite Fog website.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)