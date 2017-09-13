For the first time ever, the complete recordings of Zos Kia will be released as a two-CD anthology titled 23 through Infinite Fog Productions. The project of John Gosling (Mekon), John Balance (Coil), and Min, with guest Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson (Throbbing Gristle, Coil), Zos Kia released two EPs and several tracks for various compilations, but is best known for the 1983 split-LP with Coil Transparent, a reissue of which was released earlier this year in multiple formats via Cold Spring. These, along with a generous selection of previously unreleased material curated by Gosling from his personal archives, make up the 23 track release, encompassing over two hours. The collection will be released as a deluxe two-CD digibook featuring artwork by Cold Graves and exclusive archive pictures. An extremely limited collectors edition will also be available, and will include both CD and cassette versions of the album with alternative artwork, cards signed by John Gosling and Min, a Zos Kia T-shirt based on Austin Osman Spare’s painting, and other surprises and goodies. Both versions are due out in late September or early October 2017, and available for pre-order now.

