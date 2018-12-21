Industrial supergroup Die Klute announces debut album

Die Klute – the new band comprised of Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares, Die Krupps’ Jürgen Engler, and Claus Larsen of Leæther Strip – has announced the release of its debut album, titled Planet Fear. With a release date of February 1, 2019 via Cleopatra Records, the CD edition features 11 tracks, including the industrial/metal supergroup’s rendition of Public Enemy’s 1988 hit “She Watch Channel Zero?!”; digital editions features an additional track, with the record also available in a vinyl edition limited to 500 copies, with 94 remaining at the time of this article. Planet Fear can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp. A music video for the album track “It’s All in Vain” is currently in production, directed by Vincente Cordero of Industrialism Films. A behind-the-scenes snippet was released via Dino Cazares’ YouTube channel in July, with the final version of the video to include clips from the Jared Cohen directed indie film The Relic, starring, produced, and written by William Shatner; the movie will be released in 2019.
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)