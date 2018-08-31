In Strict Confidence announces limited two-LP release of upcoming album





Trailblazing German EBM act In Strict Confidence has announced a limited edition double vinyl release containing the band’s latest album, Hate2Love, and the Mercy EP, scheduled to be released on October 5. Produced by Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly/Delerium/Fear Factory), Hate2Love also features contributions from with Peter Devin (yelworC) and Dirk Riegner (Peter Heppner), while Mercy features remixes by Solar Fake, yelworC, Caleidoskop, and more. The album has a heavy electronic vibe, which fuses elements of rock and industrial to create the project’s signature hard hitting, yet danceable sound. Artwork for the set was created by Stefan Heilemann, a.k.a. Heilemania, who also recently provided art for Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann’s solo project. The double album edition of Hate2Love/Mercy is available for pre-order now via Storming the Base. The Mercy EP, released on August 24 via Metropolis Records in the U.S. and available digitally through Bandcamp, will also be released as a standalone CD on September 10, with a CD release of Hate2Love yet to be announced.

In Strict Confidence

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Minuswelt Musikfabrik

Website

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)