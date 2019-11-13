



Having released the Heart EP this past September, The New Regime has now announced the companion Mind EP will be following on November 22. These first two EPs form the first half of what will culminate in a full-length debut album, Heart Mind Body & Soul, during the first quarter of 2020, completely performed and produced by front man and founder Ilan Rubin; best known for his work drumming for Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves, Rubin began The New Regime as a fresh start, deciding to release the album in four EP segments to appeal to modern sensibilities. He states that “people seem to enjoy digesting music in small pieces,” and as such, it would be “a disservice by releasing everything at once.” From the Mind EP, which can be pre-saved now via Spotify and Apple Music, “Do Right By Me” is available to preview on YouTube. Rubin is currently pulling double duty on tour performing both as The New Regime and as drummer for Angels & Airwaves.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)