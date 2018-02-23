Ihsahn releases music video, announces details of upcoming seventh solo album





Pioneering Norwegian musician and legend of the extreme metal scene Ihsahn has released a music video for the track “Arcana Imperii” from his upcoming album Àmr, due for release on May 4 via Candlelight/Spinefarm. As the introduction for the new album, Ihsahn states that “‘Arcana Imperii’ contained several key elements from the whole album and was a logical choice as first single and video.” He also comments on his diverse songwriting approach on past albums, “with every track having a somewhat individual identity,” aided on “Arcana Imperii” by the presence of Opeth’s Fredrik Åkesson providing a searing guitar solo to the song.







Always possessing a progressive and experimental mentality on top of his abilities to create dark and intense music, Àmr is stated to be Ihsahn’s furthest departure from his black metal past. The album finds him incorporating synthesizers more extensively than before in place of traditional string arrangements and orchestrations. Joining the artist on drums and percussion is longtime associate Tobias Ørnes Andersen, with mixing by Linus Corneliusson and mastering by Jens Bogren.

Àmr will be available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; pre-orders are now available with “Arcana Imperii” offered as an instant download.

Ihsahn

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Mnemosyne

Website, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Spinefarm Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Candlelight Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)