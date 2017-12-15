IAMX to release new album featuring Kat Von D





Chris Corner has announced that the latest album from electro/rock project IAMX, Alive In New Light (AINL) will be released February 2, 2018. The record is a chronicle of metamorphasis celebrating the artist’s emergence from the depression which inspired his two previous releases, performed, recorded, and mixed in a trailer in the California desert “far from the Joshua Tree hippies.” Corner explains that the remote setting was imperative to his process, stating that “The desert is white noise. You can lose yourself in the details of producing, mixing; it’s just silence.”

The stylistically diverse track list features “Mile Deep Hollow,” the fifteenth by IAMX to appear on the ABC television show How to Get Away With Murder, and four tracks featuring tattoo and makeup mogul and IAMX superfan Kat Von D. Corner’s credits the success of the collaboration to the fact that “We both create, not because we want to, but because we have to,” and that at the heart of it, “this album is about connecting, and it’s a pain in the ass to do it through an album. Each time I do this, I feel exhausted but it’s an impulse I can’t stop. If you write your pain out, there’s a venting. Happiness is a skill. I’m happiest activating skills that keep you balanced.”

AINL also features art by Ryan Clark for Invisible Creature, with a line of erotic merchandise inspired by the album and artwork also currently in the works. A European tour in support of the album is scheduled for February and March, with U.S. and Canadian dates in April and May to be announced.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)