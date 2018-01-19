IAMX premieres second preview, title track from upcoming new album





Electro/rock project IAMX, having announced the upcoming new Alive In New Light (AINL) album this past December, premiered on ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder the title track, marking the second preview track from the album (following “Mile Deep hollow”) and the band’s sixteenth overall to be synced to the prominent TV program. Heralded by IAMX founder Chris Corner as the happiest song he’s ever written, the song was inspired by his loyal fans and is now available to them via the band’s social media outlets. The song’s upbeat cinematic and celebratory vibe is indicative of the album’s themes, marking a departure from an intense depression that fuelled IAMX’s last two albums – recorded, performed, and mixed by Corner in a trailer facing a mountain in the California desert, “far from the Joshua Tree hippies,” AINL features nine tracks, with four featuring a guest appearance from revered tattoo and makeup artist Kat Von D. Alive In New Light will be released on February 2 via Caroline/Universal.







In addition, IAMX has announced dates for a Spring tour, beginning on April 19 in Washington, DC up to May 9 in Los Angeles, CA; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the artist’s website, with more dates yet to be announced.

IAMX

Caroline International

Universal Music Group

Kat Von D

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)