Hospital Productions announces lineup fo Hospital Fest to include Merzbow, Jesu, and Final





N.Y.C. underground record label Hospital Productions has announced the lineup for its annual music festival, Hospital Fest. Presented by Quo Vadis Productions, the event takes place on December 8 at the Knockdown Center and features a cross section of noise, electronic, and metal acts; this year, this lineup includes legendary Japanese noise artist Merzbow and experimental noise artist Dominick Fernow – a.k.a. Prurient (also the founder of Hospital Productions) – performing with Power Trip, with more to be announced. In addition, two of Justin K. Broadrick’s projects appear on the bill – Jesu will perform “Christmas” with special guests, and Final will make its U.S. debut. Other acts on the bill include Godflesh bassist G.C. Green’s solo debut under his Vitriol moniker, as well as Autoerotichrist, Pod Blotz, Kelly Moran, and more. Tickets are available now via EventBrite.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)