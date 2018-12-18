Hindu Pez announces latest release for New Years Day 2019





With a release date of January 1, 2019, Gabriel Perry has announced his fourteenth release under his aggressive electronic moniker of Hindu Pez, titled Despair. Deviating from the 2018 Ionsai EP’s more speedy breakcore style in favor of a harder industrial and gabber sound, Despair was composed by Perry in the summer of 2018 with an emphasis on “distorted 909 drum machines, harsh synths, and the darkest samples you’ll hear in 2019.” The LP was produced, mixed, mastered, and engineered by J.J. Williams (In Tenebris, Oh-So), with remixes provided by the likes of Red This Ever, Paul Casper, Human Services, This Hollow Machine, and NViR. Despair will be available via Bandcamp and all major streaming services and digital outlets.

Outside of Hindu Pez, Perry is a member of hard industrial duo [0PT-0UT], blues/rock band Deathhouse Blues, and DJs under the name of Dj Who?; he also performs with his instrumental hip-hop project The Wrist Cutter.

Hindu Pez

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)