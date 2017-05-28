Hexheart announces U.S. tour, releases first single from debut album





Hexheart – the new post-punk project from God Module front man Jasyn Bangert – has released the first single from the band’s upcoming debut album, Midnight on a Moonless Night, titled “A Thousand Times.” This introductory single showcases the band’s darkly romantic sound, with Andrew Pearson’s coldly atmospheric synths and Patrick Hogan’s sparsely crystalline guitar lines, topped off by Bangert’s raspy yet emotive vocals, making for a lush, danceable track. Midnight on a Moonless Night will be released on June 9 via Metropolis Records, with Hexheart embarking on a U.S. tour with Voicecoil and Blakk Glass beginning on May 31 in San Francisco, CA and continuing until June 23 in Seattle, WA. A full listing of tour dates can be found via the Hexheart website. The digital single of “A Thousand Times” is available via Metropolis Records, with remixes by Visions in Black, Midnight Myth, Blakk Glass, and The Rain Within.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)