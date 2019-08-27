



Norfolk, VA based industrial/metal act hERETICS iN tHE lAB has announced the release of a new single and music video, titled “Mouth,” marking the band’s first release of new material since the 2017 I See You EP/maxi-single. Featuring what the band describes as a “gross lo-fi digital aesthetic,” the video’s red-lit and black rubber imagery continues to draw on the same BDSM/fetish style seen in past videos, blending in elements of oral surgery and the inspiration of painter Francis Bacon; conceptually, the song can be perceived as a scathing and bitter critique of Donald Trump as audio samples and manipulated images are set against vocalist and band founder h3’s repeated roars of “Why don’t you shut your fucking mouth?!”







The “Mouth” single was released today, on August 27, which also coincides with the pre-order for hERETICS iN tHE lAB’s upcoming album The Disconnect via Bandcamp; the album is due to be released on October 1. The band’s last album, Exit was released on March 29, 2016.





hERETICS iN tHE lAB

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)