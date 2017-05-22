Headliners announced for Dracula's Ball in October





Lords of Acid, Combichrist, and special guests Christian Death will perform at Dracula’s Ball on Friday, October 27, 2017. The Philadelphia gothic/industrial mainstay event is open to all ages despite being listed as 18+ on some ticket websites, but guests must be 21 or over to drink. Organizers encourage attendees to buy their tickets early, as the total number of tickets will be less than the venue’s full capacity to allow for costumes (strongly encouraged, but not mandatory) and make more room for dancing. A limited number of ticket packages including admission for two to the October event as well as the June 17 Dracula’s Ball featuring The Birthday Massacre and Velvet Acid Christ are also available. Doors open at 8:00pm, with set times to be posted on the Dracula’s Ball Facebook event page. Small personal cameras will be permitted, but video is prohibited; large pro cameras will be allowed only with advance permission from the event organizers. Tickets are available now at Ticketfly.com and Isotank.com. There will be no sales at the door.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)