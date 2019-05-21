



After an absence of more than a decade, New York industrial/rock act Hazmat returns with a new album, titled Storming the Unreality Studio. Featuring 11 new tracks and two remixes, Storming the Unreality Studio finds founder Matt Collins continuing down the path laid down by past releases like 2008’s Dystopia Now EP and 2006’s 4 Point Perspective, blending “ripsaw guitar riffs and pulsating synths over a bed of ultra-heavy beats,” while also pursuing new production qualities and new sonic territories. Neuroplague vocalist and onetime Panic Lift member Gus Yoo appears on the album track “Cycle of Decay,” having previously contributed to the 4 Point Remixes album in 2007. A digital-only release, Storming the Unreality Studio will be released on June 1, 2019 and is available for pre-order now via all major digital music outlets, including Amazon, iTunes, and Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)