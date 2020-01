ReGen Magazine would like to wish everyone a very Happy New Year! May 2020 bring continued prosperity for all!

To break in the New Year, the Chicago charity/festival event ColdWaves has announced its ninth installment, taking place on the weekend of September 18-20. The band lineup and further information will be reported as it is made available.









ColdWaves

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)