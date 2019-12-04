



Continuing to push toward heavier metal sounds, New York’s Hanzel und Gretyl is on the verge of releasing the band’s ninth full-length album, titled Hexennacht. Often referred to in the press as the “Grimm Shiza” period of the group’s history, with the band’s very name taken “from the infamous fairy tale straight out of the SchwarzWald,” the duo of Kaizer Von Loopy and Vas Kallas present another helping of blackened industrial/metal taking inspiration from the black forests of Germany “into the forest of an imagine Bavarian Halloween.” With 12 brand new tracks, Hexennacht will be released on December 12 via Metropolis Records in digital and CD formats, now available for pre-order via Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore.





Hanzel und Gretyl

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)