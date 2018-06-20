Hanzel und Gretyl celebrates 25th anniversary with band's most metal album yet





2018 marks the 25th anniversary of New York City industrial/metal group Hanzel und Gretyl, and the band is celebrating in style with the July 6 release of the eighth full-length album Satanik Germanik. Following in the footsteps of 2014’s Black Forest Metal, the new album promises to be the band’s most metal release yet as Vas Kallas and Kaizer Von Loopy further their exploration into black metal and Satanic themes. Deep into what has been termed the “Grimm Shiza” era of the group’s history, Satanik Germanik also incorporates motifs from Brothers Grimm fairy tales. Pre-orders for the album are available now via the Metropolis Records website and Bandcamp.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)