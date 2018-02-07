Halo Effect precedes new album with EP paying tribute to synthpop influences





With a new album slated for release in May of 2018, Italian electro/synthpop act Halo Effect has released an EP paying tribute to three of the band’s primary influences. Now available via Bandcamp, A Mode to Cure features the band’s renditions of Depeche Mode’s “To Have and to Hold,” The Cure’s “Closedown,” and “Radioactivity” by Kraftwerk, along with the A-909/Nocturnal Transmission remix of “To Have and to Hold.” With a cover by Jenny Biermann – courtesy of Pictures of Moments | Jen Photography – that pays homage to the minimalist art style employed by designer/photographer Anton Corbijn on numerous Depeche Mode releases, A Mode to Cure was released on January 31 via Space Race Records, mixed and mastered by Rob Early of Washington, D.C. based electro act Retrogramme. The upcoming album marks Halo Effect’s first release of new material since 2015’s Life is Perfect.

Halo Effect

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Space Race Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter

EKProduct

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)