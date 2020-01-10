



Hackedepicciotto – the joint project of Danielle de Picciotto (Crime & The City Solution) and Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten) – will release its fourth full-length album, The Current, via Neubauten’s Potomak imprint. The duo explains that this album takes on a faster and more energetic pace than the previous two releases, blending percussive and electronic elements from Hacke’s background with Neubauten and symphonic inspired violin motifs drawn from de Picciotto’s classical training. The couple, who married in 2006, describe their style as “cinematic-drone” and likens The Current to a soundtrack to “an apocalyptic feature-length film, hopefully with a happy end.” The album is currently available for pre-order via Bandcamp, with three tracks available to preview; The Current will be released on January 31 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.







Additionally, Einstürzende Neubauten has announced that a new album, titled The Year of the Rat, will be released in 2020, along with an extensive tour during which the album will be performed live. Titled for the symbol of ingenuity and versatility according to the Chinese Zodiac, the album marks the first release of new material from the pioneering experimental and industrial band since 2014’s Lament. Following two back-to-back shows in Germany on April 19-20, The Year of the Rat Tour begins on May 22 in Czech Republic, with dates booked until September 30 in London, U.K.; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Neubauten website.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)