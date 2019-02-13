GosT to tour North America with Perturbator





GosT – the synthwave/slasher project of producer Baalberith – has announced that he will be the embarking on a tour of North America with Perturbator. Beginning on April 24 in Dallas, TX, and concluding on May 19 in Tampa, FL, the tour will then be followed by several European festival appearances; among them are the Ascension Festival in Reykjavik, Iceland, the Brutal Assault Festival in the Czech Republic, and the U.K.’s ArcTanGent Festival. A full listing of dates can be found on the artist’s Facebook, with GosT stating that he is “Happy to be sharing the road with my good friend Perturbator for the first GosT possessions of 2019.”







Founded in 2013, GosT had spent the next five years merging his love of metal with electronic music and his fascination with the occult. Also drawing inspiration from ’80s slasher flicks and John Carpenter, the project has risen the ranks of synthwave with a uniquely atmospheric sound that has garnered a loyal following among the rock and metal community. Having toured with the likes of Carpenter Brut and Pallbearer and performing at such festivals as ColdWaves, Psycho Las Vegas, and the Maryland Death Fest, GosT signed to prominent metal label Century Media Records in 2018, relaesing the “She Lives in Red Light” single on August 31.

