GosT releases new single from upcoming vinyl album





With an impending North American tour supporting Perturbator, synthwave/slasher project GosT has unveiled a new single, “The Call of the Faithful.” Previously featured on the Fever Dreams compilation from Adult Swim, “The Call of the Faithful” will be featured along with previous single “She Lives in Red Light” on the upcoming Skull 2019 vinyl release, due to drop on April 24 via Century Media Records.







Skull 2019 releases on May 3 and will be available in three 180g vinyl editions, including a neon orange variant limited to 100 copies via CM Distro, and a transparent red version limited to 300 copies available directly from the band; the standard retail version will be transparent green, with pre-order options now available.

The tour will also see GosT producer and front man Baalberith joined by new live member Carreau, with Baalberith stating, “The tears of Seraphica still lay upon his face, for he has sown horrific woe throughout Adamah. We welcome Carreau from beneath Loudun.” The tour begins on April 24 in Dallas, TX and will continue until May 19 in Tampa, FL, with GosT slated to make four festival appearances in summer, including Brutal Assault, Ascension, The Underworld, and ArcTanGent; a full listing of tour and festival dates can be found on the GosT website.

GosT

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Century Media Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)